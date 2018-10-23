New Lakeland must position itself ‘to pay a strong price to farmers’

The decision by LacPatrick and Lakeland shareholders in two separate SGMs to approve the proposed merger of the two co-ops has been welcomed by Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Joe Healy.

Healy said he was aware that the proposed merger still had to be approved by the regulatory authorities, and wished the new entity the very best for the future.

Commenting on the matter, Healy said: “The merger must deliver on the faith demonstrated by shareholders who voted so overwhelmingly to bring the two co-ops together.

The merged entity must position itself in the best possible way to optimise dairy processing and marketing and to pay a strong price to farmers.

“This is particularly critical in the context of Brexit, as both constituent co-ops have farmer members and processing facilities both sides of the border.”

IFA National Dairy chairman Tom Phelan added: “I wish the new merged co-op the very best: dairy farmers in the North East need a strong co-op to defend their business interests, especially with a potentially problematic Brexit only months away”.

Dairy farmers in the region need to know that the co-operative business they charge with collecting, processing, adding value and marketing their milk will be optimally efficient.