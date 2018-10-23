New sheep specialist appointed by Teagasc

A new Sheep Knowledge Transfer specialist has been appointed by Teagasc to cover the western region.

Damian Costello will be based at the Teagasc centre in Athenry and will work with advisors and farmers in the main sheep producing counties in the country.

Costello qualified with a bachelor of agricultural science in Animal and Crop Production from University College Dublin, going on to complete a masters of science there also.

Joining Teagasc in 1996, Costello initially worked as a Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS) advisor in counties Clare and Galway.

He went on to work as a drystock business and technology advisor, a role he has carried out from the Teagasc Athenry advisory office.

Following his appointment, Costello said: “There are many challenges facing sheep producers, but there are technologies, which if adopted by farmers, could improve their businesses.

“The benefits of incorporating best practices on-farm, are evident for all to see.

This, coupled with the research results emerging from the Teagasc national sheep research centre in Athenry, will provide the ‘know how’ to drive the sheep business forward in Ireland.

Pearse Kelly, head of the Drystock Knowledge Transfer Department in Teagasc, said: “Damian brings a wealth of technical experience to this role, having worked with an extensive client list of farmers as a B&T advisor.