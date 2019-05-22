Man appears in court charged with assault during house repossession

A man appeared at Roscommon District Court this morning, May 22, charged in connection with an assault during a house repossession in Strokestown last December.

AgriLand understands that following a very short hearing into the matter the case was subsequently adjourned to next October.

Meanwhile, the matter centres around an incident that took place on December 11, 2018, as two elderly brothers and their sister were evicted from their house and farm in the Strokestown area of Co. Roscommon.

A number of days later – on December 16, 2018 – a large number of men wearing high-viz jackets confronted security personnel who were occupying the repossessed home.

Reports at the time confirmed that the confrontation on the night resulted in eight security workers sustaining injuries. Three of them were later treated in hospital.

A number of days later Gardaí arrested two men in relation to the confrontation that had occurred at the farmhouse.

And, as part of the investigation into the matter, numerous planned searches were carried out in four separate locations including houses and out-houses.

A firearm was subsequently recovered and a number of vehicles including a lorry and teleporter were seized.