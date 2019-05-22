Farmer airlifted to hospital after being attacked by cow

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a farm accident that occurred in Baileborough, Co. Cavan, yesterday, Tuesday, May 21.

According to a statement from An Garda Síochána, the incident occurred at around 12:00pm just outside Bailieborough, when the man – who is aged in his 60s – was attacked by a cow.

According to the statement, the farmer received “serious injuries”. However, the injuries the man sustained are not believed to be life threatening.

The man was transported to Tallaght University Hospital, where he is receiving further treatment for his injuries.

Tractor fatality in Cork

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Co. Cork last week, a man was killed in a tractor accident on Wednesday, May 15, Gardaí confirmed to AgriLand.

It is understood that the man, who was aged in his 50s, was working in a field when the accident occurred; he suffered fatal injuries as a result.

Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating the incident, which took place in the vicinity of Glenville.

The alarm was raised at around 5:30pm and emergency services attended the scene. The man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.