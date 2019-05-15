Man dies in tractor accident in Cork

A man has died in a tractor accident in Co. Cork this evening, Wednesday, May 15, Gardaí have confirmed to AgriLand.

It is understood that the man, who was aged in his 50s, was working in a field when the accident occurred; he suffered fatal injuries as a result.

Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating the incident, which took place in the vicinity of Glenville.

The alarm was raised at around 5:30pm this evening; emergency services attended the scene.

The man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out at Cork University Hospital, and the scene has been preserved pending an examination by the Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA); a spokesperson for the HSA confirmed to AgriLand that it will conduct a formal investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

A file will be prepared for the local coroner.

Sadly, this is the second farm fatality in Munster in less than a month.

Late last month, a man in his 70s died in an incident on a farm in the Cahir area of Co. Tipperary, a Garda spokesperson said in a statement to AgriLand.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 27, at approximately 10:00am.

Following an incident with a gate on the farm the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.