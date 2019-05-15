Public consultation for reducing ammonia emissions launched

A public consultation process on the draft ‘Code of Good Agricultural Practice for reducing Ammonia Emissions from Agriculture’ has been launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today, Wednesday, May 15.

The National Emission Ceilings Directive (NECD) establishes emission ceilings for 2020 and 2030 for five specified pollutants, one of which is ammonia.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment (DCCAE) has already transposed this directive into national law.

Every member state is required to put in place a Code of Good Agricultural Practice for reducing Ammonia Emissions from agriculture, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is publishing this draft code for consultation as part of this process.

Ammonia emissions arise principally from fertiliser applications, manure applications, animal feeding strategies, animal housing and manure storage.

The latest information from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that ammonia emissions increased by 2% in 2017. This trend in increasing emissions is projected to continue out to 2030.

This ‘Code of Good Agricultural Practice for reducing Ammonia Emissions from Agriculture’ is a guidance document, that outlines the best practice measures for removing or lowering ammonia emissions associated with agricultural activities.

The measures outlined in the code are voluntary measures to help farmers identify appropriate actions for their individual farm enterprises.

The consultation document is available on the department’s website here.

Interested organisations or individuals may submit observations via email at: [email protected] – or a hard copy to the department offices in Portlaoise, with the closing date of June 21, according to the department.