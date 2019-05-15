Firefighters tackle raging gorse fire in Clare

A gorse fire broke out in the west of the country yesterday, with firefighters tackling blazes emitting large flames in Co. Clare.

The inferno broke out in Ruan, in northern Co. Clare, with Ennis Fire Service sent out to quench the flames yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 14.

The fire broke out among gorse and scrub, according to Clare emergency services.

The county’s fire service has been busy in recent days, with Shannon Fire Service having to call out to deal with machinery which went on fire in forestry at Derrymore, Oatfield, Sixmilebridge.

The incidents follow the issuing of a High Fire Risk Warning for Clare which will remain valid until Friday, May 17.

In a statement on the matter, Clare County Council noted that the risk has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine in all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist.

Fire risk is likely to be highest in westernmost areas of Ireland with lowest expected humidity levels in coming days, according to the county council.

Fire behaviour may be moderated somewhat by increasing live growth content in fuels and generally low ambient windspeeds during the lifespan of the notice. South-western areas may experience significant windspeeds in excess of 20kph at times.