New ‘Innovation Centres’ in Japan and Europe for Kubota

Kubota Corporation, which is headquartered in Japan, is establishing new ‘Innovation Centres’ – one in Japan and another in Europe. These will encompass development of agricultural and construction equipment.

Up to now, Kubota has undertaken product development through specialised departments for each product line.

The company says that this new move will “develop and strengthen” its research and development – both within Japan and internationally.

It says that it will “consider establishing centres in other regions in the future”.

This is all against a background in which it notched up revenues of ¥1,850 billion (€14.7 billion) in 2018. That was up by 5.7% compared with 2017.

For this year (2019), the company forecasts that revenue will be up 6.5%.

Kubota / Buhler (Versatile) deal

In related news, the company recently announced (back in March) that it had entered into an agreement with Buhler Industries (a manufacturer that trades under the Versatile and Farm King brands) to “produce a new tractor platform”.

Advertisement

Under the terms of this “OEM [original equipment manufacturer] long-term agreement”, Buhler Industries will manufacture these tractors at its factory in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada).

The agreement reportedly involves Versatile’s recently-unveiled Nemesis range (one of which is pictured above and below).

Rated at 175-210hp, these machines are home to 6.7L Cummins engines and ZF transmissions.

The tractors, in turn, will become the largest offered by Kubota. At present, Kubota’s most powerful tractor is its (175hp) M7172.

“This agreement is exciting for both companies,” explained Grant Adolph, chief operating officer of Buhler Industries.