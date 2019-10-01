Man aged in 70s killed in farm incident in Cork

A man aged in his 70s was killed in a farming incident in Co. Cork yesterday, Monday, September 30.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told AgriLand: “Gardaí at Clonakilty are investigating as a fatal farming accident the death of a man in his 70s following an incident on a farm in Leap, Co Cork on September 30.

“The alarm was raised at approximately 1:30pm when the man was discovered unresponsive and injured in a farm shed.”

It is understood the man had been attending to livestock. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Both the local coroner and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Kerry incident

Last month, an elderly farmer died in an incident which occurred in the area of Abbeydorney, on Monday, September 2.

Gardaí at the time told AgriLand: “Gardaí in Ardfert are investigating the sudden death of a male in his 70s which occurred in Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry, on Monday, September 2, at approximately 5:30pm.”

The body of the deceased was removed to Kerry University Hospital, where a post mortem was carried out.