Oireachtas committee to discuss TB Eradication Programme

The Bovine TB Eradication Programme will be the key item of discussion when the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine meets tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) will both have representatives before the committee to voice their views on the programme.

The meeting, scheduled to be held in Committee Room 1 of Leinster House from 2:00pm, follows the discussions the committee had with officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine last December, engagement with veterinary experts in February, and the submission of the TB Forum interim report in July.

The Government and the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine have committed to eradicating TB from Ireland by 2030.

Members will also consider a number of pieces of EU legislative proposals.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee chairman Pat Deering said: “While cases of bovine tuberculosis here are at historically low levels, the effort to eradicate TB from Irish farms must be stepped up.

“It is important we hear the views of the IFA and ICSA, who are key stakeholders in the TB Forum, on the commitment and programme to eradicate bovine TB in Ireland by 2030,” the chairman said.