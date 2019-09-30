Sheep put down following dog attack in Kilkenny

Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets under control following a sheep kill in Co. Kilkenny over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Coolbawn, near Castlecomer, yesterday morning, Sunday, September 29, when two dogs attacked a flock of sheep.

Following the attack, one sheep had to be put down, while another was badly injured in the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating a report of two dogs attacking two sheep in field in the Coolbawn area of Castlecomer that occurred on Sunday, September 29, at approximately 9:00am.

One of the sheep has been put down by a vet due to its injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson concluded.

Weanlings attacked by dogs

This follows a separate dog attack in Co. Longford in recent days where two weanlings were attacked by pitbull dogs leading to one weanling having to be euthanised.

These are understood to have been the fourth and fifth attacks by the dogs in question, which were French mastiff / pitbull crosses.

The first two attacks were not reported; the third attack was, however, but the owner would not surrender the dogs. Efforts were underway for a court injunction when the later attacks took place, on Friday, September 28.