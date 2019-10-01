Sheep trade: Factories continue to work through backlog of lambs

During the week ending Sunday, September 22, the number of spring lambs processed increased by 3,712 and amounted to 43,545.

This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 450c/kg +10c/kg QA (payable up to a carcass of 21kg).

Irish Country Meats (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 440c/kg + 10c/kg (payable up to a carcass of 21.5kg).

Furthermore, Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 440c/kg + 15c/kg (payable up to a carcass of 21kg).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 450-460c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 240-260c/kg in sheep processing plants (payable up to a carcass of 40kg).

Throughput

Hogget supplies at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 89 head – a decrease of just five head – for the week ending September 22.

As referenced above, the number of spring lambs processed was 43,545 – an increase of 3,712 head on the previous week.

In addition, cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings increased by 1,485 head.

Furthermore, overall supplies decreased by 17,068 head. Cumulative figures for the year-to-date have reached 1,931,312 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending September 22): Hoggets: 89 head (-5 or -5.3%);

Spring lambs: 39,795 head (+3,750 or +9.4%);

Ewes and rams: 7,296 head (+1,485 or +25.5%);

Total: 50,930 head (+5,230 head or +11.4%).

Backlog

On Sunday, September 22, remaining (beef) protests stood down, enabling factories to return to normality.

However, in turn, this has led to factories becoming under pressure to get lambs killed.

One factory, in particular, has said that “there is a backlog of between 40,000/head and 50,000/head of sheep to be killed”.

This has resulted in factory prices coming under pressure, with quotes falling by 5c/kg for lambs and up to 10c/kg for ewes and rams.