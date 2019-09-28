Pics and prices: Ewe lambs and hoggets in demand at Tullow Mart

Some 3,000 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow, on Tuesday, September 24, which included a multi-breed ram sale.

The ewe lamb and hogget trade was vigorous, with many buyers for these lots; while factory agents were actively looking for good-quality lambs.

Speaking to AgriLand, Tullow Mart manager Eric Driver said: “There was a steady trade across all four sheep classes.

The trade was similar to last week and possibly easier by €1/head.

“The hogget trade continues to thrive, with good prices achieved across all lots,” he added.

“We are hoping that this will continue for another two to three weeks,” Eric concluded.

Ewe lambs

The ewe lamb trade was lively, with plenty of buyers for good-quality lambs. Moreover, lambs weighing 48kg sold from €96/head up to €105/head.

Forward stores weighing between 40kg and 42kg sold from between €80/head and €90/head.

Ram lambs weighing 30kg sold from €68/head. Ewe lamb prices ranged from €55/head up to €125/head.

Furthermore, ewe lambs weighing between 33kg and 38kg sold from between €70/head and €84/head.

The top price on the day for ewe lambs was €125/head for lambs weighing between 43kg and 44kg.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.

Cast ewes

The cast ewe trade was steady, with good prices achieved for heavier types of ewes.

Older broken-mouth ewes sold from €1/kg. Prices for these lots ranged from €75/head up to €132/head.

There were not as many buyers for lighter lots, with many farmers holding onto their respective ewes if they were not happy with the price offered.

Hoggets

The hogget trade was active, with plenty of buyers for these lots. Furthermore, prices ranged from €130/head up to a top price of €205/head.

However, the majority of lots on offer sold for between €130/head and €160/head.

Any farmers with hoggets to sell, now is the time to do so. There are plenty of buyers, especially for good-quality lots.