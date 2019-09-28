Pics and prices: Exporters drive the trade for weanling bulls at Gort Mart

On Thursday last, September 26, Gort Mart held its spring-born weanling show and sale. Situated in a large suckler region, the quality of both the heifers and the bulls comes as no surprise.

Mart manager Bernie Fahey described the quality-driven sale – consisting of 475 bulls and 145 heifers – as “rocking”.

In the bull ring, there was a notable exporter presence – six different exporters in total – and they claimed around 30% of the bull sale.

Around 150 bulls (350-500kg) also went to feedlots, with the rest (mostly lighter bulls) going to individual farmers.

“You’d really miss the exporters out of the heifer ring. It was all farmers, but I have to say we had a few clients as well travelling from the midlands that we wouldn’t have had here before.

“In fairness it was a great trade, it was the biggest sale we had. The quality was amazing and credit has to go to the farmers, there was outstanding quality in the yard,” Bernie added.

With sale taking place just four days after nine weeks of farmer-led beef protests were stood down across the country, Fahey said it was a positive atmosphere.

“Considering all the obstacles that’s there, it didn’t seem to phase. When you have the bulls averaging €2.40-2.50/kg, it’s a good sale,” she said.

Bulls

Some 475 weanling bulls went under the hammer at the Galway-based venue last Thursday night and there was some quality suckler-bred stock on offer. And, out of the 475 weanlings on offer, 464 found new homes – a clearance rate of 97%.

The trade was brisk from start to finish and this was helped by the large number of exporters gathered around the ring, who battled it out with both feedlot agents and farmers.

On the night, bulls sold to a top call of €1,450/head and averaged €866/head; prices on a €/kg basis ranged from €1.41/kg to €3.72/kg and €2.42/kg on average.

Heifers

In the heifer ring, some 145 animals went under the hammer and a clearance rate of 93% was achieved. Again, there was plenty of quality on offer, and these lots commanded the better prices.

On the day, heifers sold to a top call of €1,650/head and €778/head on average. Looking at prices on a €/kg basis, heifers sold for €1.39-4.78/kg and averaged out €2.34/kg.

Show prize winners

Charolais female

1st prize: Lot 721 – Thomas Keane, Rakerin, Gort – his 370kg, February-2019 born, Charolais heifer sold for €930 and was bought by P Mc Allen, Gort.

2nd prize: Lot 725 – Caroline Walsh, Ballyline, Crusheen – her 315kg, March-2019 born, Charolais heifer sold for €1,010 and was bought by A Hyland, Rochfortbridge.

Limousin female

1st prize: Lot 746 – Declan Killilea, Kilrickle, Loughrea, his 415kg, January-2019 born, Limousin heifer sold for €1,040 and was bought by V Lynskey, Ardrahan.

2nd prize: Lot 819 – Michael Callinan, Inagh, his 335kg, February-2019 born, Limousin heifer sold for €1,010 and was bought by Ml Flanagan, Mullingar.

Belgian Blue female

1st prize: Lot 841 – Brian Moroney, Quilty, his 335kg, February-2019 born, Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,600 and was bought by Ml Flanagan, Mullingar.

2nd prize: Lot 842 – Michael Finucane, Lahinch, his 385kg, February-2019 born, Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,650 and was bought by T Qualter, Athenry.

Charolais male

1st prize: Lot 252 – Justin Mc Mahon, Boston, his 455kg, February-2019 born, Charolais bull sold for €1,170 and was bought by P Kinsella, Enniscorthy.

2nd prize: Lot 275 – Pat Roseingrave, Ballyline, his 390kg, March-2019 born, Charolais bull sold for €1,450 and was bought by A Mc Ellin, Castlebar.

Limousin male

1st prize: Lot 458 – Pat Finn, Oranmore, his 440kg, January-2019 born, Limousin bull sold for €1,100 and was bought by Quinn International, Moate.

2nd prize: Lot 464 – Dan Ryan, Bell Harbour, his 340kg, March-2019 born, Limousin bull sold for €1,030 and was bought by D Donohue, Kilbeacanty.

Belgian Blue male

1st prize: Lot 962 – Paul Mulkerrins, Rahoon, his 395kg, January-2019 born, Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,250 and was bought by E Dolan Exp, Donegal.

2nd prize: Lot 977 – P O Loughlin, Kinvara, his 495kg, February-2019 born, Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,300 and was bought by Quinn International, Moate.

Other continental breed male

1st prize: Lot 996 – A Hogan, Barefield, with a 335kg, March-2019 born, Piemontese bull sold for €840 and was bought by B O’Brien, Caherlistrane.

2nd prize: Lot 981 – G O’Leary, Ardrahan, with a 425kg, February-2019 born, Simmental bull sold for €1,015 and was bought by S Patterson, Donegal.

Upcoming sales

In addition to the weekly cattle sale, the Limousin breeding heifer and suckler show and sale will take place on October 3 at 6:00pm. Furthermore, on October 12 at 10:00am, there will be a Simmental cross breeding heifer sale.

Finally, the Saler Society commercial and pedigree breeding heifer show and sale will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 11:00am.