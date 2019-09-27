Seeking a new job working in Irish agriculture?

Every month a number of role vacancies become available in the Irish agricultural sector, giving people the chance to find a new job, set out on a new career or just check out what are the latest roles in the industry.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: an agronomy sales manager; a commercial director; a livestock research scientist; a health and safety officer; and college advisory group members.

To find out more about these positions and others, visit AgriRecruit.

Agronomy Sales Manager

New Generation Agriculture Ltd is actively looking a highly motivated and experienced Agronomy Sales Manager to join its team.

The role will be to manage a small sales team and distributor network while delivering agronomy, soil fertility, nutritional and biological consultancy mainly farms in your area.

The successful candidate will advise and be involved with all agronomy aspects: crop protection guidance, nutrient management, soil fertility consultancy and provide appropriate advice to customers.

The role will require developing strong relationships with farmers, customers and distributors, and having a passion for precision and sustainable farming techniques. Click here for more information

Commercial Manager

AgriLand, Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, are looking to hire a Commercial Manager.

You will be a valued member of our Senior Management team, reporting to the Managing Director. You will be our senior Sales Executive and will make a significant contribution to directing and defining our online presence.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online / digital media / and the agricultural sector is desirable. You will consistently meet and exceed targets as the business expands and grows rapidly.

This is an exciting role for seasoned, self-motivated and ambitious sales professional with the opportunity to have a major impact in creating and leading the commercial department in a new digital media company.

AFBI posts

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in Northern Ireland is seeking to hire a health and safety advisor, offering a salary of £30,526 to £32,157 (€33,693 to €35,493).

The job is located at AFBI Stormont (Veterinary Science Division) in Belfast. Further appointments may become available through this competition if more positions become vacant with similar duties. Click here for more information

The AFBI is also in the market for a livestock research scientist, a position that will be based at AFBI Hillsborough, Co. Down.

The salary will be between £30,526 to £32,157 (€33,693 to €35,493), and will see the successful applicant lead significant livestock research programmes, reporting to the project leader of Sustainable Livestock Systems research team at AFBI Hillsborough.

As with the previous job, other appointments may be made from this competition if positions become available with similar duties. Click here for more information

CAFRE posts

Finally, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) – also in Northern Ireland – is looking for four members to sit on its college advisory group to represent the following sectors: international relations; environment in the supply chain; production horticulture; and equine.

These three-year appointments will start from January 1, 2020, and offer daily remuneration of £225, appropriate care of dependents (including childcare costs) and travel expenses.

Applicants must have recent experience and knowledge of the sector they wish to represent. Click here for more information