A man in his 60s has died in a farm incident in Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene of the fatal workplace incident, where the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, according to An Garda Síochana.

The man has been named locally as Eddie Fitzachary from Tullow, Co. Carlow formerly of Bunclody, Co. Wexford and Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin.

Fitzachary is survived by his five children: Nikki, Alex, Barry, David and Evan.

He will also be missed by his wife Audrey, mother Mai, and siblings Paddy, Paul, Philip, Marie, Annette and Bridget.

The health and safety authority (HSA) are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation.

Farm incident

Last month, a man in his 70s died following a workplace incident in a yard in the Inniskeen area of Dundalk, County Louth, according to gardaí.

It is believed a tractor was involved in the incident.

An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified and attended the scene of the accident. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The HSA has confirmed that it launched an investigation.