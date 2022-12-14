An Garda Síochána has confirmed that a man in his 50s has died following an accident on a farm in Co. Limerick yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, December 13).

It is understood that the man was working on the roof of a building at a farm in Bruree, in the southeast of the county, when he fell.

Emergency services were called to the farm but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s remains were taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination.

In a statement to Agriland, a garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal workplace accident at a farm in Bruree, Co. Limerick, yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

“A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place at a later date.”

Gardaí also confirmed that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified about the accident.

Advertisement

Farm deaths

This is the fourth farm-related death in recent weeks.

On November 26, gardaí confirmed that a man in his 70s had died following an accident on a farm in Co. Kerry.

The man, named locally as Willie Leahy, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Carrigeen, Brosna, in the north of the county.

On November 20, a man, also aged in his 70s, died following an accident on a farm in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Advertisement

He was named locally as Eddie Tinney, a widely respected local businessman and farmer.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he sadly later died.

Meanwhile, a woman aged in her 60s died after an accident on her land in Co. Kilkenny.

Gardaí confirmed that they were requested to assist the ambulance services on Saturday, November 19, following reports of an incident in the Piltown area.

The woman, named locally as Mary O’Shea, had received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the incident occurred while she was cutting trees, and that she was alone at the time