A man aged in his late 30s has died in a farm accident in Co. Cavan this week.

The tragic incident occurred in the area of Shercock in the east of the county, close to the border with Co. Monaghan.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 9:30p.m on Monday, October 11.

When they arrived they found that the man was deceased. His body was later taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was made aware of the incident and is due to carry out an investigation.

In a short statement to Agriland, Gardaí confirmed: “Gardaí in Shercock were alerted to an incident on Monday, October 11, 2021 at approximately 9:30p.m in Shercock, Co. Cavan.

“Upon arrival of Gardaí, a man (late 30s) was located deceased at the location,” the statement added.

“The man’s body was later removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital to allow for a post-mortem to take place.”

The statement concluded: “The Health and Safety Authority have been notified and will conduct their own investigation.”

News of the tragedy comes in the same week that €2 million in funding for farm safety measures was announced in Budget 2022.

Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon said this week that it is the first time that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will have dedicated funding for that purpose.

Last week Minister Heydon also confirmed the launch of the acceleration of wear and tear allowances for farm safety equipment.

