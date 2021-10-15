The weekend and early next week will be mild, cloudy and breezy, with some rain at times, before it turns cooler later in the week, according to Met Éireann.

It will be cloudy and misty in southern areas this morning (Friday, October 154) with patches of light rain or drizzle. It will be clearer and brighter across the northern half of the country with good spells of sunshine.

Cloud will increase in Connacht and Leinster later in the afternoon and may bring some isolated patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13° generally with light winds, though milder in the southwest with highs of 15° or 16°.

Most places will be dry tonight with just scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. It’ll turn misty in places later with possible fog. Ulster will be cold initially, with lowest temperatures of 2° to 4°, but milder in the south with lows of 7° to 10° which will extend northwards overnight.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west by late tomorrow morning (Saturday, October 16), but starting mainly dry elsewhere. The rain will gradually spread eastwards to all areas by evening, clearing in the west later. Moderate southerlies will increase fresh at times. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15°.

Advertisement

It will become drier early on Saturday night as rain clears northeastwards with just some patches of light rain or drizzle lingering. Winds will ease to a moderate southwest breeze allowing some pockets of mist or fog to form. It will be mild, with lowest temperatures of 11° to 13°.

It will be a mild and mostly cloudy day on Sunday (October 17) with a few spots of patchy light rain and drizzle, but there will be a good deal of dry weather also. Light to moderate southwest winds will back light southerly. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 16°.

It will turn wet and breezy on Sunday night, with rain spreading from the southwest to all areas later in the night. Southeasterly winds will increase moderate to fresh, strong on coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 11° to 13°.

Monday (October 18) will be breezy and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times early in the day. It will be mild for the time of year, with highest temperature of 15° to 17° in moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong on coasts.

Download Our Free App