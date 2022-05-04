The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has seen the return of farm walks, with Mountmellick Macra set to host a farm walk on Trevor Cobbe’s farm this Friday (May 6).

Trevor is an award-winning young dairy farmer who last year, took part in the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition and won the dairy section.

Alongside his father, Roy, Trevor milks 120 cows mainly made up of British Friesian-cross Holstein cows. The two have been in partnership since 2015.

The farm, up until recently, was mixed, being a dairy, beef and tillage operation. Roy and Trevor Cobbe

However, in 2015 the farm transitioned away from beef and decreased the tillage operation, with dairy becoming the main enterprise.

Agriland paid a visit to the Cobbe farm and saw that the performance from the herd is excellent, with a 90% six-week calving rate being achieved and 570kg of milk solids sold from the farm in 2021.

Farm walk

The free-to-attend farm walk will take place on Friday at 6:30p.m. It will start with a tour of the Cobbe farm where Trevor’s journey in farming and the farm’s technical performance will be discussed.

Trevor will also be joined on the night by other category winners from the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition.

A panel discussion between winners of the Young Farmer of the Year awards will follow and topics of interest will range from dairy to beef and horticulture.

This session will be facilitated by the Macra Agricultural Affairs chair, Shane Fitzgerald.