The new presidential team of Macra for the next two years has now been confirmed, following the counting of ballots today (Wednesday, April 5) in the contested elections.

There are four positions up for grabs every two years when the association’s members go to the polls, namely national president, Munster vice-president, Leinster vice-president, and North West vice-president.

Two of these elections featured just one candidate each this year and were uncontested. Thus, these candidates were already deemed to be elected before today.

Elaine Houlihan, from Co. Limerick, was confirmed as the 39th national president of the association on Friday, March 3, after nominations for the position closed with her as the only nominated candidate.

Houlihan is from a beef farm in Athlacca, and is a member of Kilmallock and Limerick Macra clubs.

She becomes the second woman to lead the young farming organisation.

On the same day that Houlihan was confirmed, it was also announced that Patrick Jordan from Carlow Macra would be the next Leinster vice-president, as he was the only candidate to be successfully nominated for that position.

For the position of North West vice-president, Robert Lally from Mayo Macra and Patrick Greenan from Monaghan Macra appeared on the ballot, with Mayo man Lally coming out on top in today’s count.

For the role of Munster vice-president, Aishling O’Keefe of Avondhu Macra and Caitríona Power from Clare Macra battled it out, with O’Keefe winning out.

Thus, the 2023 to 2025 Macra presidential team will be comprised of: Elaine Houlihan (national president); Patrick Jordan (Leinster vice-president); Robert Lally (North West vice-president); and Aishling O’Keefe (Munster vice-president).

The new presidential team will take over the reins of Macra at the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) on May 13.

39th Macra president

Houlihan takes over as the association’s national president from John Keane, who started his two-year term in 2021.

Speaking after her confirmation as incoming president in early March, Houlihan said: “I am excited to lead one of the most vibrant rural organisations in Ireland.

“I am looking forward to building on the work I have done over the past two years, and continuing the work that has been previously done within our organisation.”

It is estimated the association currently has a membership of between 10,500 and 11,000 across the country.