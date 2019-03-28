Macra National Talent Competition teams up with new sponsor

The Macra National Talent Competition, run by Meath Macra na Feirme, has announced that it has teamed up with SmartSoil.ie in a new sponsorship deal.

Joining with macra makes “perfect sense” since the young farmers’ organisation has always embraced the adoption of new techniques and technologies, according to the agricultural firm.

The National Talent Competition allows young rural-dwellers and farmers to compete in entertainment contests in a number of categories including: solo instrumental music; disco dancing; solo singing; novelty or comedy acts; set dancing; ballad groups; and ‘mastermind’, an individual quiz consisting of questions on a contestant’s specialist topic and general knowledge.

The contest is seen by many young farmers as a welcome break during the busy spring season.

This year’s competition is already underway and the next semi-final is this Saturday (March 30) in St. James’ Hall in Athboy.

The final will take place on Sunday, May 5, in Mullingar Art Centre, Co. Westmeath.

SmartSoil

SmartSoil helps farmers collect and manage data in order to be able to make profit through precision farming techniques.

The entity is a new venture of Plant Systems in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, better known in farming circles as importers of Lindner Tractors from Austria.

SmartSoil offers field mapping of soil fertility, pH and organic matter by collecting samples with a Veris U3 floor scanner that can be towed behind a UTV.