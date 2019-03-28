Macra National Talent Competition teams up with new sponsor
The Macra National Talent Competition, run by Meath Macra na Feirme, has announced that it has teamed up with SmartSoil.ie in a new sponsorship deal.
Joining with macra makes “perfect sense” since the young farmers’ organisation has always embraced the adoption of new techniques and technologies, according to the agricultural firm.
The National Talent Competition allows young rural-dwellers and farmers to compete in entertainment contests in a number of categories including: solo instrumental music; disco dancing; solo singing; novelty or comedy acts; set dancing; ballad groups; and ‘mastermind’, an individual quiz consisting of questions on a contestant’s specialist topic and general knowledge.
The contest is seen by many young farmers as a welcome break during the busy spring season.
The final will take place on Sunday, May 5, in Mullingar Art Centre, Co. Westmeath.
SmartSoil
SmartSoil helps farmers collect and manage data in order to be able to make profit through precision farming techniques.
The entity is a new venture of Plant Systems in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, better known in farming circles as importers of Lindner Tractors from Austria.
This can be combined with precision seed, lime, fertiliser and herbicide applications to maximise yield and cut input costs, according to the firm.