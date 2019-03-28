World’s oldest mule dies in Cork

What is believed to be the oldest mule in the world, a mule named Tootsie died at the age of 56 in Co. Cork recently.

The mule passed away at the Donkey Sanctuary, Ireland in Mallow, Co. Cork earlier this month, the animal charity confirmed in a statement.

Tootsie became the world’s oldest mule two years ago, at the age of 54, according to the charity.

The sanctuary said: “It is with sadness we inform you that our wonderful 56 year old mule, Tootsie has passed away.

Tootsie, who came to our sanctuary in 1992, was always a lively character who was first to the trough and took no nonsense from other donkeys and mules.

“In the past few years, Tootsie lived in our elderly donkey group at Hannigan’s Farm.

“Over the past few weeks, due to Tootsie’s age, his liver started to fail. He was put on liver support medications and supplements but unfortunately he did not respond.

“Due to his age and the fact that Tootsie would not get better, the difficult decision was made last Friday (March 4) to put him to sleep.

“As throughout his life at our sanctuary, in his last moments, Tootsie was surrounded by vet and farm staff who had loved and cared for him.