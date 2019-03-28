Naughten: ‘Grading machines getting it wrong on over 4 out of 10 cattle’

Calls have been made for the replacement of what have been described as “outdated” beef grading machines in Irish beef processing factories.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday (Wednesday, March 27), independent TD for the Galway-Roscommon constituency, Denis Naughten said: “On 38 occasions, the grading machines were getting the grades wrong for more than four out of every 10 animals that were being graded.”

He pointed out that the legal tolerance limit set for beef grading machines currently in use in meat plants was a mere 60% accuracy, yet these machines could easily be more than 90% accurate.

The mechanical grading machines in use in beef plants across the country today were first trialled and tested 20 years ago by Teagasc. At that time, Google was just invented.

Continuing, deputy Naughten said: “Technology has changed a lot in 20 years and we now need new hi-tech beef grading machines and we also need new modern rules to operate them so that they can accurately reflect the actual grade of the animal.

“These new rules then need to be properly enforced by department officials to ensure that farmers will also not be exploited.”

Deputy Naughten stressed that this incorrect grading is having a “significant impact” on the payment received by farmers.