Eircode announces partnership to combat rural property theft

Eircode has teamed up with Property Marking Ireland and local communities to roll out a nationwide property marking programme.

The programme aims to combat property theft and assist in the identification and return of stolen property.

Property Marking Ireland is a not-for-profit company that works with local communities to run events where people can get their property marked with their eircode.

Farm equipment;

Garage and garden tools;

Power tools;

Computers;

Electrical devices;

Mobile phones;

Tablets;

Equestrian equipment;

Golf clubs;

Musical instrument cases;

Bicycles. Eircodes can be marked onto, among other things:

According to a statement from Eircode, these markings are difficult to remove and can be repeated a number of times on one item.

The statement added that property marked with the eircode is less attractive to thieves as it is difficult to sell and easier for An Garda Síochána to trace the owner.

Warning signs will also be put up in the community to make criminals aware that property is now marked and thus makes it less attractive for theft.

The property marking machine uses a tungsten carbide pin to stamp a pattern of dots, in the shape of an eircode, into the selected item. Materials such as steel, aluminium and plastic can be marked.

Commenting on the new partnership, Karen Dwyer, Eircode’s operations director, said: “Local authorities and communities collaborating with Property Marking Ireland further strengthens the common purpose of community-led crime prevention, reducing both property crime and the fear of crime in rural and urban areas.“

James O’Neill, development manager of Property Marking Ireland, added: “Working with Eircode, this shared initiative is making an impact in rural communities in particular where there is a high volume of property theft from farms.

We are hugely encouraged by the support of Eircode and local communities, and we are preparing to start implementing property marking with eircodes throughout the country over the next few years.

Property marking with eircodes has commenced in West Cork, Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim and Sligo, and will be followed in the coming months by counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Louth, Sligo, Roscommon and Tipperary.