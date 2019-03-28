Arson attack on former farm ‘backfires’ badly

Police have released footage showing a former farm being targeted by an arsonist – who ends up being set alight himself – in Gateshead, England.

The CCTV footage was released by officers investigating the arson attack at what is known locally as Norman’s Riding Poultry Farm on Garesfield Lane in Winlaton.

The attack took place between 10:30pm and 11:00pm on Friday, March 1, but was not discovered by the owners until the following day, according to police.

Fortunately nobody was injured at the site, which now operates as a workshop, but it did cause significant damage, according to Northampton Police, which has appealed for information.

As can be seen in the footage, a man is seen running towards the farm from a parked car before pouring an unknown substance onto the door of a workshop at the farm.

He then sets light to the door, and some debris on the floor, before accidentally setting fire to himself. He then fled the scene.

Investigating officer Zoe Walton believes that the man responsible for the arson could have suffered burns as a result of his mishap.

She said: “You can see from the footage that this is clearly a malicious arson and it has caused significant damage to the door of the workshop.

The CCTV shows the man accidentally setting fire to himself and, although he is able to extinguish the flames, it is likely he would have suffered burn injuries.

“If anyone knows this man, or knows somebody who had suffered burns around the time of March 1, we would ask you to get in touch.