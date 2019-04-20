Macra members rock up for Easter run in aid of Pieta House

Portlaoise Macra na Feirme members are ready to rock for their third annual tractor run on Easter Monday, April 22.

The run, from The Rock Inn, Dublin Road, will be led by vintage tractors. Funds raised will be divided between Pieta House and Portlaoise Macra.

Last year’s event raised €1,800 for Pieta House which works with those who have suicidal thoughts or who self-harm, as well as providing counselling to those who have lost loved ones to suicide, said club secretary Patrick Delaney.

“The initial idea for the run came after the loss of a friend of many of our members,” Patrick said.

This is the third run where proceeds will go to Pieta House as we recognise the excellent and valued work it completes in the area of mental well-being. A smaller percentage of the funds will go to the club hall development fund. Our hall is our home base and also used by many community groups.

The run will depart from the Rock Inn, Portlaoise, at 12:30pm with registration from 11:30am.

“Portlaoise Macra na Feirme is a club for young people between 17 and 35 interested in making friends, developing new skills or just having a good time. We are currently recruiting new members,” Patrick said.

“We have 58 members at present. The club was founded in 1952 and over the years we have gone from strength to strength, winning many accolades and national titles.

“We have seen thousands of people pass through our doors and benefit from what Portlaoise Macra has to offer.

“Competitions are the mainstay of the club; we take part in a wide range of these.

During the past year we have had a great deal of success, winning the national ‘know your agriculture’ and senior beef stock judging title and coming runner-up in several others.

“We are also currently Laois club of the year and are the current holders of the Eoin Doran Shield. We also do plenty on the social side and members can be found at events, both near and far, most weekends.

“For the coming year we are planning more of the same, with a significant emphasis on recruitment.”