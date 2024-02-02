It has been 30 years since Kellys started its association with Claas in Borris, Co. Carlow. To commemorate this, it is holding a three-day event at its main depot from Thursday, February 8 to Saturday, February 10.

The company has much to celebrate, with an average of 20 to 25 harvesters (both combine and forage), being sold each year.

Maurice Kelly believes that over the 30-year period the company has been working with Claas, it has sold around 650 harvesters in total. Trevor Tyrrell, senior vice-president (western Europe and Oceania) and CLAAS UK CEO presenting the Dealer of the Year award to Maurice Kelly in November 2022. Trevor will be opening the event on Thursday evening

The addition of tractors to the line up following Claas’ acquisition of Renault tractors in 2003 further widened the range of machines offered by the company.

Both of these sectors of the machinery business will be well represented at the three open days, with a limited edition Jaguar 970 being present, alongside a special edition of the Arion 660 – the top 185hp model from the mid-sized tractor range.

Advertisement

Claas goes full line

Claas however, has moved on from just providing tractors and harvesters, and now offers a full line of grassland management equipment to complement its forage harvesters – from mowing to baling, it has the operation covered. Claas is able to offer a full range of grassland equipment alongside its tractors and harvesters

Like all large manufacturers, Claas is looking to greater reliance on automation and even autonomy.

It has been making much of the AgXeed robotic tractor – a joint venture with the Dutch start-up and Amazone.

Kellys has arranged for one of the robots to be brought along and Peter Robinson, product manager for the concept, will also be there to discuss progress in the field of automation and Claas’ approach. Tractors and harvesters are the mainstay of Kellys business but there will be a lot to see besides

In addition to the main brand, there will be a broad selection of Kellys’ other franchises – including its latest catches, Shelbourne Reynolds and min-till specialists, Grange Agriculture.

Advertisement

RedRock, Dalbo and Horsch will be supporting the event, each with a comprehensive range of products.

Finance deals

To help customers pay for any purchases, Claas Finance will be on hand with 0% interest available on many new items. As one of the major suppliers to Kellys, Horsch will be putting on a good show of its products

Away from the machinery itself, there will be the launch of a new range of clothing, and the ‘parts’ department will have a number of special offers running over the three days.

The event will be held at Dublin Road, Co. Carlow, and is open from 10:00a.m to 9:00p.m each day except Saturday, when it opens at 9:00a.m and closes at 4:00p.m.