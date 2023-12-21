Shelbourne Reynolds, the UK-based manufacturer of hedge trimmers, diet feeders, muck spreaders and other equipment, has recently added to its Irish dealer network with the appointment of Kellys Agricultural Machinery Ltd., as its latest dealer.

With depots at Borris in Co. Carlow and Abbeyleix in Co. Laois, Kellys now represents Shelbourne Reynolds across these two counties.

Kellys has been appointed to sell and support the full range of Shelbourne Reynolds farm equipment, including Powermix vertical/auger-type diet feeders, the Powerspread side-discharge manure spreaders, and its hedge trimmers, which is perhaps the product range that the company is best known for.

In addition to these items, Shelbourne Reynolds manufactures many other machines including flail mowers and cubicle bedders, all of which are of interest to the farmers in these counties.

Shelbourne Reynolds single and twin auger diet feeders will be available through Kellys

The appointment of Kellys complements the existing Irish dealer network supported by Shelbourne Reynolds, which comprises McCarthy Agri Sales in Co. Cork and Murphy’s Motors in Co. Kilkenny.

Maurice Kelly, managing director of Kellys noted:

“We are really pleased to have filled some gaps in our offering with the Shelbourne Reynolds range of products, and to represent the firm across Carlow and Laois.”

The company’s demo fleet now includes a Shelbourne Reynolds 7060T hedge trimmer with telescopic capability, giving the machine a 6m reach, and features the company’s digital proportional joystick for ease of control.

Demonstrators available

Kelly also goes on to say that it may be booked for a demo at any time and the sales staff are keen to show the area’s farmers and contractors what it can do.

This enthusiasm to get out and promote the brand is not confined to hedge trimmers as the complete product range, and full service back-up, will be available from the new dealership. Kellys is already well known as a leading Claas dealer in Ireland

Neil Smith, sales and marketing director at Shelbourne Reynolds, which is based in Suffolk, said the company is pleased to have been able to appoint a well respected company such as Kellys to sell and support its products in the area.

“This is an excellent fit with our existing dealer network in Ireland, and it underlines our long-term commitment to the Irish market, in which we have been present for over 20 years,” he said.

Kellys, a family-run business was established in 1957, and today is claimed to be one of Ireland’s largest stockists of new and used agricultural and plant machinery.