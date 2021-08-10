Flood relief works at Lough Funshinagh in Co. Roscommon, which were announced earlier this year, are now under threat from legal action by an environmentalist lobby group.

The group, called Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) is seeking to apply to the High Court on Thursday of this week (August 12) for an order to put a stop to works until it is provided with environmental information relating to the decision to go ahead with works; as well as a copy of the order authorising the works signed by the Roscommon County Council chief executive.

In a letter addressed to FIE’s solicitor, the county council said that urgent works are progressing at Lough Funshinagh to reduce the risk of flooding there and that the chief executive has signed an order to commence these works.

The county council argued in its letter that there is a potential risk to human life from the flooding.

The local authority also said that environmental monitoring in the area is continuing during the works and that a post-work environmental assessment will be carried out.

In its response, the legal firm representing FIE, FP Logue Solicitors, said that FIE has a right to seek judicial remedies in relation to the chief executive’s decision and the works.

In a subsequent letter, dated yesterday (Monday, August 9), the solicitor claims that Roscommon County Council had not yet provided a copy of the chief executive’s order.

This, according to the solicitor, is the cause of FIE’s decision to pursue an order in the High Court to halt the works.

Apparently, ecologists working on behalf FIE have concerns over how the works will impact on Natura 2000 sites.

The solicitor said that the proceedings could still be avoided if the county council gave a commitment to cease the works until a copy of a valid decision is produced.