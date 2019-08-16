Looking for a new job in the agri world?

Every month a wide range of jobs become available in the Irish agri sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: a development officer; a ruminant nutrition advisor; sales advisors; technical sales advisors; a parts person; milk recording support staff; and an area sales manager.

Development Officer

Teagasc is seeking to hire a Walsh Fellowships Development Officer for its Walsh Fellowships Programme, a postgraduate programme offering fellowships to graduates to undertake research in agriculture and related disciplines.

Reporting to the Head of Research Operations, the Development Officer will be responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing development activities to support and promote the Teagasc Walsh Fellowships Programme.

Candidates must have an honours Level 8 degree in agriculture, food science, science or a related discipline. In addition, essential qualifications include: a PhD degree in a relevant discipline; and a full clean driving licence. Click here for more information

Ruminant Nutrition Advisor

United Feeds, part of Dale Farm Group, wishes to recruit for the position of Ruminant Nutrition Advisor for the Co. Antrim area.

Reporting to the Sales Manager the Ruminant Nutrition Adviser will be responsible for growing sales in line with agreed targets through the development of excellent customer relationships.

The ideal candidate should have a third-level qualification or equivalent in an agricultural related discipline and must have an in-depth understanding of ruminant livestock production.

Previous relevant sales experience is desirable but not essential. Click here for more information

Sales Advisors

Specialist nutrition and forage product provider Agritech has vacancies for full-time Sales Advisors in a number of areas.

It is recruiting advisors for counties: Meath; Louth; Dublin; Donegal; Down; Antrim; Tyrone; Armagh; Derry; and two for Cork.

This position is ideally suited to people who want to: distribute quality products with ongoing repeat sales; and manage and grow the firm’s existing customer base.

Requirements include: a sound knowledge of the agri sector; previous sales experience with a proven track record; a full clean driving licence; and excellent communication skills. Click here for more information

Technical Sales Advisors

Grassland Agro is seeking to hire three Technical Sales Advisors – one for the Mayo, south Sligo and west Roscommon region; one for the east Waterford and Carlow region; and the last position for the west Waterford area.

The successful candidates for the roles will provide advice and sell the company’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements direct to farmers through the local co-ops and merchants.

Advertisement

In addition, the roles involve developing relationships and working closely with local co-ops and merchants.

Key requirements, among others, include: commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills experience; being from a farming background with excellent knowledge of farming or possess a qualification relevant to our industry; and being willing to work hard to succeed in a rapidly changing market-place. Click here for more information

Parts Person

Templetouhy Farm Machinery is currently recruiting for a Parts Person for its Kilkenny outlet.

The firm is seeking a highly motivated, enthusiastic person, interested in working in a busy and successful environment with a keen interest in the agricultural sector.

Experience in a parts department is desirable but not essential. The successful candidate will be rewarded with a good remuneration package.

The Parts Person will be responsible for all aspects of the dealer’s parts business, including: management of inventory; sales; and creating and executing proactive marketing campaigns for parts and accessories. Click here for more information

Milk Recording Support Staff

Progressive Genetics is looking to add to its Milk Recording team in the form of Milk Recording Support Staff.

The role is described as an excellent opportunity for the right person in an organisation and industry which is experiencing rapid growth and evolving very quickly.

The position is based at the Progressive Head Office in Enfield, Co. Meath.

The successful candidate will be responsible for: processing milk recording data for farmer customers; ensuring maximum accuracy of data; providing customer service support; and ensuring rapid turnaround of farmer reports.

Interested applicants must: possess a strong work ethic; be able to work as part of a team; have good attention to detail and be IT literate. Click here for more information

Area Sales Manager

Finally, Dairygold Co-op is inviting applications for the vacancy of Beef and Tillage Area Manager.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the effective management of a designated Sales Area in the Munster Region providing sales advice, support and technical knowledge to Dairygold Agri Business customers.

The successful candidates will be responsible for, among other things: managing and growing the co-op’s existing customer base, introducing new products and services; providing technical support and back-up to customers; and providing input into the agribusiness division strategy.

Requirements for the role include: a bachelors of agricultural science degree; three years’ experience in a similar role; and possessing an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of best-practice farming methods, among other things. Click here for more information