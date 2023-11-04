The Irish Aubrac Cattle Society hosted its annual show and sale on Saturday, October 28, at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly.

The event featured over 50 pre-selected pedigree Aubrac cattle and “the quality was through the roof”, according to a statement from the breeding society.

First to go through the ring was the bulls, but it was the heifer sale that recorded the highest price.

The champion bull and overall show champion was Ashbrook Samson bred by Michael Hanlon from Co. Longford.

Sired by the famous artificial insemination (AI) bull Dolby, he made the best price for males on the day when the hammer fell at €3,200.

Second prize in the class went to Lot 1, Turloughmore Sensational, sired by Despagnou and bred by Kevin O’Brien from Co. Galway. With a bid of €4,800 in the sale, this bull went home unsold.

Third prize went to Turloughmore Salou from the Turloughmore Aubrac herd again. Sired by AI bull Dauphin, he went on to make €3,000.

The average price for bulls sold was €2,800.

Next up was the weanling heifer class and it was Heatherfield Shakira bred by Conor and Gerard O’Donnell from Co. Donegal who took first prize.

Sired by AI bull Turloughmore Magnificent, she made €1,450.

Heatherfield Tricia took second place, again bred by the O’Donnell’s from Co. Donegal. She was bred by AI bull Armenian and was unsold.

Heatherfield Taylor took third place. Once more bred by Conor and Gerard O’Donnell from Co. Donegal. She was sired by AI bull Bayon 2 and sold for €1,000.

The average price for weanling heifers sold was €1,100.

Maiden heifers then took centre stage, and first prize and overall reserve champion went to the smashing Ballintra Sian bred by John Walsh from Co. Donegal. Bred by French bull Delrieu Miami, she sold for €2,200. Kyle and Evan Walsh from Ballintra, Co. Donegal, pictured with their reserve champion heifer

Ballintra Sandie took second prize again for John Walsh of the Ballintra herd. Sired by French bull Marquis, she went on to make €2,000.

Ballintra Sabra 2 claimed third prize for the Walshs from Donegal. Sired by Marquis, she sold for €2,000.

The average price for maiden heifers was €2,005.

William P. Walsh sold a smashing heifer for €3,400, the top price on the day, while John Walsh sold another lovely heifer for €3,000.

In-calf heifers were next into the ring and the first prize winner was Deerpark Rosie bred by father and son duo, James and Tomas Lacey of the Deerpark Herd from Co. Tipperary.

Bred by Shrubbywood Marchi, she sold for €2,800.

Second prize went to another Deerpark heifer bred by James and Tomas Lacey. Deerpark Susan was sired by Deerpark Nevin and sold for €2,600.

Third prize went to Altamount Rosie bred by Leo Dooley from Co. Wexford. Sired by Calverstown Jock and with Heritier breeding on the dam’s side, she sold for €2,750.

The average price for in-calf heifers was €2,915.

Lot number 49 claimed first-place in the cow class. In-calf Westfield Nika sold for €2,000. Sired by Whitestown Lioran and owned by Sally Ann Grassick and Mark and Eoin Hanly from Co. Tipperary.

Second place went to Omaunmore Molly bred by Martin Bermingham from Co. Galway. Sired by Calverstown Janga and with an impressive bull calf at foot, she was unsold at €3,000.

Carrowbane Natalie claimed third prize. Sired by Shrubbywood Jimmie, she made €2,300 for her owner Patricia Doody from Co. Limerick.

The statement from the society said: “Overall it was a good sale with good prices achieved and the quality on offer was superb.”

The Aubrac society also expressed its thanks to those who prepared stock for the event and wished the best of luck to all those who bought stock in the sale.