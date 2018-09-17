Loaders lined up and on-site at ‘Ploughing 2018’

The National Ploughing Championships take place in Screggan, Tullamore (Co. Offaly) this week (September 18-20 inclusive).

The exhibition opens tomorrow (Tuesday). However, AgriLand was on-site yesterday – to preview the machinery and equipment on display.

Below, we bring you a pictorial preview of the loader (and handling equipment) highlights that await in Co. Offaly. Stay tuned to AgriLand for detailed articles on some of the individual machines – as the week unfolds.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

It’s worth noting that the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has released a detailed map of the site, showing the locations of the various (exhibition and activity) areas.

With this map at your fingertips, you should never find yourself at a loss – wondering what direction to face or follow.

Below is a JPEG image of this site map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details). Site map: National Ploughing Championships 2018

The NPA has also released a map of the broader area, showing (among other things) the locations of the various car-parks.

Below is a JPEG image of the car-park map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open a PDF version (in which you will be able to decipher much more detail). Car-park map: National Ploughing Championships 2018

A full list of exhibitors, and their stand details, is available on the NPA’s website.