Clamp-down on telephone cable thefts in Sligo

Sligo Gardai recently recovered a quantity of cable from telephone lines during investigations into a recent spate of cable thefts on rural roads in the county.

In a statement released on social media, Sligo Gardai said that the most recent theft occurred this week on the Ballydoogan to Knocknarea Road, in Sligo.

The cable was literally cut from the poles, Gardai noted.

“The cost of replacing the cables can cost thousands, and it can also cause great disruption to the general public,” the statement said.

Local Gardai, backed up by members of the Detective Unit, carried out a search of a location yesterday (Friday, September 14) and recovered a quantity of cable which was believed to be stolen.

“Some seizures were made and the investigation is progressing,” the statement added.

Members of An Garda Siochana have appealled to rural-dwellers to be vigilant and report any people or vehicles acting suspicious near the cables.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity near cables is urged to contact Sligo Garda station on: 071-9157000.

Church burgled

In other Sligo news, Gardai are investigating a burglary at St Anne’s Church, Cranmore Road, Sligo.

A considerable amount of damage was caused, and some items were stolen, according to An Garda Siochana.