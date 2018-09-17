KT Conference 2018: ‘Through eyes of the next generation’

Learning and innovation from the perspective of future generations will be the focus of the upcoming Knowledge Transfer (KT) Conference 2018, which is set to take place next week.

Organised by University College Dublin (UCD) and Teagasc, the title of this year’s event is “Shaping the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System (AKIS) – Through the Eyes of the Next Generation”.

The conference is free to attend and will take place on Friday, September 28, at the Teagasc Ashtown Conference Centre, in Ashtown, Dublin 15.

According to organisers, this conference will appeal to all those working in public and private agricultural extension.

“This will be an important networking event for those interested in improving how knowledge created is exchanged between the key players within the farming sector,” the event’s show-runners assure.

It is noted that this conference will share learning from UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science postgraduate programmes including the university’s Masters in Agricultural Innovation Support and Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation.

The conference will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Prospective attendees are asked to book their place by Tuesday, September 25.