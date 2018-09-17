KT Conference 2018: ‘Through eyes of the next generation’
Learning and innovation from the perspective of future generations will be the focus of the upcoming Knowledge Transfer (KT) Conference 2018, which is set to take place next week.
Organised by University College Dublin (UCD) and Teagasc, the title of this year’s event is “Shaping the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System (AKIS) – Through the Eyes of the Next Generation”.
According to organisers, this conference will appeal to all those working in public and private agricultural extension.
“This will be an important networking event for those interested in improving how knowledge created is exchanged between the key players within the farming sector,” the event’s show-runners assure.
The conference will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Prospective attendees are asked to book their place by Tuesday, September 25.
For those interested, further details and booking information can be found at UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science website here.