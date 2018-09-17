Department confirms 12 cattle deaths in Wexford botulism case
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an update on the case of a suspected botulism outbreak in Co. Wexford last week.Also Read: Cattle die from suspected botulism in Wexford
In a statement, the department confirmed that department veterinary inspectors are currently investigating the incident.
The material allegedly associated with the suspected outbreak of botulism in Co. Wexford originated from domestic production, the statement said.
Veterinary inspectors have visited farms associated with this outbreak. In addition, the farmers are being advised by their veterinary practitioners.
Poultry litter
Farmers are advised not to graze any fields in the vicinity of lands where poultry manure may have been stored or spread recently, while baling silage off such fields is also strongly warned against.
Farmers are also warned not to spread poultry litter that contains poultry carcasses or parts of carcasses, not to chop litter and to check lands thoroughly immediately after spreading to ensure the pasture is carcass-free, remove all offending material.
Where possible, it is recommended to plough litter into land immediately after spreading.
Where litter is ploughed into land, it is advised to keep dust to a minimum and ensure that there are no grazing animals in adjacent fields.