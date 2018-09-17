Council issues warning to dog owners after 3 huskies worry housed sheep

A Northern Ireland council is urging members of the public to keep their dogs under control after a man was convicted following a sheep worrying incident in Co. Antrim.

41-year-old Chris Steele of the Mourneview Park area of Carrickfergus pleaded guilty at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 11).

Steele’s three Husky type dogs strayed onto a property in the Red Brae Road and worried housed sheep in February.

As a result of the case, he was ordered to pay a fine of £2,100 plus costs of £155.

Charges were also brought in relation to breaches of existing control conditions on the same date. These were brought against Steele by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council following an investigation by Council’s Enforcement Officers under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983.

‘A warning’

Commenting on the sheep worrying incident, a spokesman for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council gives a high priority to the investigation of any dog attack.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and, where necessary, formal action is taken – such as prosecution for offences, as in this case.

We hope this serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care to prevent their dogs from attacking livestock or indeed other dogs or people.

“Council would ask that dog owners are responsible and ensure their dogs are under control at all times when in a public place.