Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has described the ongoing issue of livestock worrying as an “epidemic of violence”.

Deputy Nolan said that both ministers with responsibility for dog control “accept” that approximately 4,000 sheep are killed or seriously injured in dog attacks every year.

Despite repeated promises, she said farmers fear that they will be left waiting for a number of years until the government demonstrates its seriousness in addressing the situation.

Commenting on the issue of the “devastating and distressing” attacks on livestock that can leave farmers facing significant financial damage, the deputy said:

“This is not just some fringe issue or an inevitable aspect of farming life. It is a relentless and yearly assault on the livelihoods of farmers, and severe penalties need to be enacted to reflect that.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue have been urged by the deputy to step up measures to effectively tackle livestock worrying.

Farmers don’t need more expressions of “grave concern” from government. They need immediate action and a properly resourced enforcement regime that sends out a zero-tolerance message on this issue, she said. Deputy Carol Nolan

“Farmers tell me that they can almost set their watch to the annual ministerial press release on this issue, but yet when it comes to follow-up and enforcement, they are still waiting for change,” Deputy Nolan said.

Livestock worrying

In a recent dog attack several sheep were driven into the ocean, leaving some dead and others missing in Magheroarty Dooey, Co. Donegal.

Amid these “horrendous attacks” the sheep chairs of two of the country’s largest farming organisations have advised farmers to “shoot dogs” if they are worrying sheep on their land.

Sean McNamara, sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), said there are dog attacks on sheep somewhere in Ireland nearly every day now.

Farmers are entitled to shoot the dogs, he said, and until the law is changed, with more dog wardens and tougher fines, it is the “only option” that farmers have at the moment.