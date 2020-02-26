Livestock marts also to be subject to ‘calf welfare inspections’

Earlier this week, AgriLand learned that a number of random “calf welfare inspections” are currently being carried out dairy farms across the country by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Following a response from the department on the matter, AgriLand have since learned that not only are these calf welfare inspections being carried out on dairy farms, but they are also taking place in “livestock marts” across the country.

In response to a query sent into the department regarding these on-farm inspections, a spokesperson for the department stated:

“The department carries out animal welfare checks on farm and at other locations such as marts on an on-going basis as part of official controls.

In this regard the department can confirm it is currently carrying out calf welfare inspections on dairy herds and at livestock marts.

Industry sources indicated that “approximately 300 farms” have been, or are due, to be inspected by the department over this year’s calving season; however, it is unknown how many marts will be subject to these inspections.

These inspections are timely, as the number of calves passing through marts in recent weeks has been growing.

Last week numbers passing through marts took a jump, with strong entries and a good trade being reported across the board.