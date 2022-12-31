”The 11th Little Bob’s Memorial Tractor Run will be held in Touraneena parish, Ballinamult, Waterford, tomorrow Sunday (New Year’s Day).

This event was set up in memory of the late Robbie (Bob) Power who died in tragic circumstances in 2011.

Committee chair, Michael Dalton said: “This year marks the 11th tractor run and it has proved to be a very successful event that is enjoyed by young and old. The support shown each year at the tractor run shows the effect that ‘Little Bob’ had on people’s lives.

“The yearly run has been a great success with a huge turnout of tractors and onlookers.

“Bob was a true gentleman and a friend to young and old, always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh and a joke. Bob’s passing has left a huge void among his family and friends.”

Tractor run proceeds

This year the organising committee is donating all proceeds to ‘Hike for Nell’ in aid of Waterford Hospice in memory of Nell Dalton and all those who have utilised the Waterford Hospice palliative care services.

“Nell sadly passed away in September 2022 and her passing has left a void for her family and friends that will never be filled. Nell’s loved ones will climb Ireland’s highest peak, Carrauntoohil, on April 30, 2023 which is the day of Nell’s birthday,” Michael said.

Waterford Hospice Movement provides public benefit to patients and their families known as the South East Palliative Care Service. It provides patient comforts, equipment, and amenities as well as complementary therapies, counselling, and support services.

“We are delighted to be involved in fundraising for such a worthwhile cause. We will gather for the 11th run at Touraneena community centre at 12noon on January 1 and leave at 1:00p.m. Food and refreshments will be served on the day,” Michael added.

“The Power family and the Little Bob’s Tractor Run Committee would like to offer our sincere sympathies to Lar, Lisa, Charlie and Shay Norris and the extended Norris and Sandvoss families on the heartbreaking loss of their precious Danny on December 9.

“We had the pleasure of having Danny and his family as our guests of honour at last year’s tractor run. Danny was a brave, courageous and inspirational little boy and it was a privilege to get to know him and his family.

“Last year’s tractor run was very special for all involved. The response was overwhelming, and the positivity and support shown for Danny and his family was amazing. We stand with you now at this most difficult time in your lives and we remember a beautiful young boy who brought many communities together during his fight,” Michael said.