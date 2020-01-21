Limousin heifers stolen from shed in weekend raid

Investigations are ongoing into the theft of 19 Limousin heifers from a shed in an overnight raid over the weekend.

The animals in question were taken from a premises in Co. Armagh, according to investigating officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a brief statement on social media, members of the PSNI based in Co. Armagh said:

“We are unfortunately investigating the theft of 19 Limousin heifers.

They were stolen from a shed on the Battleford Road, Armagh between 7:00pm on Saturday, January 18, and 9:30am on Sunday, January 19.

“If you have travelled this way on Saturday night into Sunday morning and recall seeing a vehicle loading cattle, or you have any information please let us know via Crimestoppers or phone 101 quoting reference 475 of 20/1/20,” the statement concluded.

50 firefighters tackle blaze in Antrim

Approximately 50 fire brigade personnel attended a large blaze which broke out in a number of farm sheds on Sunday, January 19, in Co. Antrim, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

According to the fire service no injuries were reported, while livestock were removed “out of the immediate risk area”.

In a statement on the matter released last night, a spokesperson for NIFRS confirmed:

“Crews are currently attending an incident at Ballyclogh Road near Bushmills.

This is a well-developed fire involving hay, farm machinery and agricultural equipment in a number of farm sheds.

“There are approximately 50 personnel attending the fire, as well as support from specialist appliances,” the spokesperson noted.

“Currently there are no reports of injuries and farm animals have been moved out of the immediate risk area,” the NIFRS representative concluded.