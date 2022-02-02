The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that Lidl has committed to further engagement with poultry suppliers around challenges facing the sector.

IFA president Tim Cullinan and IFA Poultry Chairman Nigel Sweetman met senior management of Lidl yesterday (Tuesday February 1) to discuss the income crisis at farm level and how retailers can support producers.

The meeting followed a 24-hour picket organised by the IFA at two Lidl stores in Cavan town and Monaghan town on January 25 and 26 last.

Lidl promotions

The IFA president said that cut-price promotions by Lidl and other retailers are “very damaging” and undermine the value of farmers’ produce.

“Selling a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49 disrupts consumer patterns and does have a cost. To suggest otherwise is utterly disingenuous.

“Some retailers have recognised the very severe income difficulties at the moment and they have increased their prices,” Cullinan stated.

The IFA said that Lidl committed to proactively engaging with suppliers and had acknowledged that the cost of production had risen exponentially.

Inflation shot to a 14-year high in October, with the cost of gas, energy, labour and animal feed all increasing for farmers.

IFA Poultry chair Nigel Sweetman said that the government were to blame for not taking action on legislation around retail.

“This heavy discounting of chicken has significant consequences for producers. Unless we have robust regulation of retailers, we will see more and more farmers going to the wall,” Sweetman explained.

Vice chair of the Poultry Committee Brendan Soden noted that farmers are very concerned about their future in the sector as the price has decreased in the past 12 months.

The current financial crises in the pig and horticultural sectors were also raised by the IFA with Lidl.

Again, the IFA said that management at the retailer gave commitments to engage with suppliers on these challenges.