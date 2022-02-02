Following reports that the green waste burning exemption for farmers expired on January 1, a TD has urged the exemption to be reinstated “as a matter of urgency”.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice called on Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan and his department to “recognise that this exemption is practical and has worked efficiently for a number of years”.

The waste burning exemption for farmers allows for the burning of trees, trimmings, bushes and other similar materials arising from agricultural processes.

“When farmers breast hedges during the open period, they endeavour to push back and intertwine branches where possible – but over the years it is necessary to trim hedges where growth has been allowed to accumulate.

“This is particularly the case in fields that border roads and laneways. Otherwise, the hedges would continue to grow out onto roads and further inwards in fields,” Fitzmaurice added.

The Roscommon-Galway TD went on: “Farmers maintain their hedges responsibly and carry out the work in the designated timeframe, outside of the bird nesting season.

According to Fitzmaurice, the exemption is the “only practical solution” to dealing with branches and trimmings that come from necessary processes.

“Of course, if a tree falls in storm or is cut down due to safety risks, the landowner or farmer is going to chop up and store this timber to use in their own fire. But they cannot do this with branches and trimmings.”

“What is the alternative if burning of this type of material is discontinued permanently? Are farmers going to have to hire out mulchers? Burning was a safe and controlled way of managing this waste, while keeping the relevant authorities informed,” he argued.

“Surely, the rural TDs of both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael could not support a move to get rid of this exemption. I am [asking] Minister Ryan and his department to reinstate this exemption as a matter of urgency,” Fitzmaurice concluded.