The Marts ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Infrastructure Scheme has seen an average of almost €4,000 paid to 61 marts.

The scheme was announced in March last year by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, to assist marts acquire the necessary technology to host their sales online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, livestock marts could apply for a grant of a maximum of €5,000 to cover 50% of expenditure by a mart on ICT infrastructure.

This expenditure must have occurred after the opening date of the scheme (March 1, 2021) in order to avail of funding.

The minister’s department received 61 applications to the scheme before the closing date of November 15, 2021, and these have been processed, resulting in an average payment of €3,961 per mart.

Minister McConalogue revealed the figures in answer to a parliamentary question from independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan.

In his answer, the minister added: “Marts played a vital role in keeping the wheels of agriculture turning while ensuring farming communities remained safe during Covid-19.

“I commend mart managers, their staff and customers for playing a blinder.”

Reacting to Minister McConalogue’s comments, Nolan shared his sentiments, saying: “Minister McConalogue has commended mart managers, their staff and customers for playing a blinder. On that point we could not agree more.

“I look forward to seeing our vitally important mart infrastructure supported and expanded over the coming years. We need to maintain momentum around upgrading ICT infrastructure in all areas of the rural economy,” Nolan added.

Most Covid-19 guidelines were lifted in marts at the same time as they were lifted for the general public at the end of January.

While facemasks must continue to be worn at marts for now, all other restrictions relating to Covid-19 and marts have been lifted.

In a statement on January 24, Minister McConalogue said: “This is a great day for our network of marts across the country. Buyers can now return to the ring without the previous limits on numbers, while online sales can continue as part of a ‘blended’ approach.”