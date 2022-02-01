The EU Commission has issued a call for applications for funding for promotional campaigns for the agri-food sector.

In total, €185.9 million in funding is available for promotions and campaigns in the sector.

Applications can be made on behalf of producer organisations, trade bodies and agri-food groups.

EU funding

As in 2021, the commission will favour promotions that support its wider policies such as the European Green Deal and the Farm to Fork Strategy.

It has stated that this funding is a key dimension of its “green transition” towards sustainable food systems, while supporting farmers and producers.

The new policy follows a review of agri-food promotion by the EU to increase the focus on sustainable production and consumption.

The commission has also said that campaigns within the EU market will have to support Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.

This means that consumers will be encouraged to move to a more plant-based diet, with less red and processed meat and other foods, such as alcoholic drinks, which the plan says are linked to cancer risks.

According to the Farm to Fork Strategy, red meat includes beef, pig, lamb, and goat meat and all processed meats.

Campaigns

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue welcomed the opening for funding applications.

“This is a highly competitive fund with EU co-financing of 70-85% available for successful projects aimed at finding new markets and promoting EU agri-food products on either third country markets or within the EU, with industry funding the balance.

“These kind of campaigns aim to highlight the high safety and quality standards of EU agri-food products, their diversity and traditional aspects,” the minister stated.

Applications for funding for promotional campaigns can be made to the European Research Executive Agency (REA) by April 21, 2022.

The commission will decide on the application during the autumn with success campaigns to being in 2023.