Retailer Lidl Ireland has today (Thursday, February 15) announced that it sourced a record €1.1 billion worth of goods from the Irish food and drink suppliers in 2023.

According to a new report, €800 million stayed within Lidl Ireland’s operations to be sold through its local store network.

There was an additional €500 million worth of services provided by local Irish businesses to the retailer last year.

Lidl

JP Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said that growing a local supplier network has always been a priority for the retailer.

“We are proud to have established relationships with almost 1,800 suppliers and business partners from Bantry to Ballyjamesduff, Gorey to Galway,” he said.

Scally noted that many of Lidl’s relationships with Irish suppliers and businesses spans more than 20 years.

“We’re proud to play a part in helping them grow, succeed and showcase their quality Irish products and services on the global stage by facilitating export deals through our global network of Lidl stores across 31 countries.

“In 2023, Lidl Ireland procured more than €1.6 billion worth of goods and services from local businesses, with more than €300 million worth of goods exported globally through the Lidl network.

“This record investment is a huge driver of economic growth, and this report demonstrates our commitment in supporting of entire network of local businesses to grow, develop and enjoy success,” he said.

Suppliers

The report highlighted some of Lidl’s suppliers, from a €22 million contract with Longford baker Panelto Foods to a €1.5 million deal secured with Abbey Farm Foods in Laois.

Many of these deals included significant exports with Kildare-based cooked meats producer, O’Brien Fine Foods, securing a €60 million contract with the retailer in late 2023.

This has facilitated the company in exporting to Lidl stores across mainland Europe, including Bulgaria; Croatia; Denmark; Finland; Greece; Romania and Slovenia.

The report noted that Bantry-based Keohane’s fresh and frozen Irish seafood is exported to Britain, Germany, Cyprus, Italy and the US.

Lidl said that it has invested €8.5 million in its Kickstart Supplier Development Programme, supported by Bord Bia.

The programme, now in its eight year, aims to give Irish producers the opportunity to realise their potential by advancing their product, brand and business with expert support.

More than 150 Irish businesses across the island of Ireland have taken part in the programme to date.