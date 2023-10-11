A family-run fresh produce group has signed a new €1.5 million contract to supply sprouts and pumpkins to Lidl stores across the country – just ahead of the Halloween season.

The Co. Dublin-headquartered Begleys Fresh Produce Group, which has been in business since 1957, produces fresh fruit and vegetables across Ireland.

The family-run business, which has more than five decades of experience in the Irish agricultural industry, operates several sites across the country and currently manages close to 1,000ac of Irish produce.

Begleys grows a wide range of vegetables from carrots to courgettes, cabbage, cucumbers, little gem lettuce, cos lettuce, fresh beetroot, pak choi, and cauliflower and has an existing relationship with Lidl.

It also typically grows a variety of vibrant pumpkins and gourds which prove popular around the Halloween season.

According to James O’Regan, commercial director at Begleys, the new deal with Lidl will see the company grow its workforce by an additional eight full-time workers.

“Partnering with Lidl for over 20 years, we are delighted with the continued commitment, support, and enthusiasm that Lidl Ireland show towards having as much Irish produce on the shelves for their customers.

“We look forward to harvesting our wide range of Irish products again this year including our sprouts and pumpkins,” O’Regan said.

According to Lidl it sourced more than €1 billion worth of goods last year from the Irish agri-food industry. Out of that, €318 million was also exported to its international store network.

John McDonagh, buying director at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, added: “Our long-standing 20-year relationship with Begleys has been characterised by a shared vision for the future of Irish agriculture.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership that strengthens our commitment to locally sourced produce.”