Although Lemken no longer makes conventional crop sprayers, the company has not totally abandoned the concept of spraying pesticides onto crops.

The spirit of pesticide application lives on in the company’s SprayHub front tank which can be used to feed applicators that are mounted to implements rather than as a reservoir for a standard boom sprayer.

Interrow cultivation

The latest combination developed by Lemken may be used to supply a SprayKit application unit and a rear-mounted hoeing machine for band spraying during hoeing.

Lemken claims that the pairing of the implements can help to reduce farmers’ workloads by up to 60%. The Lemken SprayKit is designed to fit on a wide variety of implements

For the upcoming season, the SprayHub and SprayKit have been equipped with new functions such as electrical single-row deactivation via ISOBUS, which enables row-by-row automatic section control by means of GPS.

The Azurit range of precision drills can be equipped to spay fertilisers during planting

In addition, there is also a version of the SprayKit for under-root fertilisation with the Azurit precision seed drill. Applying liquid fertiliser with a duck-foot share done in the immediate vicinity of the crops is also possible.

The placing of fertiliser at a depth lower than the seed is not a new idea, but doing so via a liquid has not yet entered the mainstream and Lemken is in the vanguard of this development.

Spraying without the boom

The SprayHub front tank is equipped with its own controls, agitator and cleaning system. It is ISOBUS-controlled and can be operated via the company’s own iQblue spray software.

The SprayHub comes in either a 1,100L or 1,500L tank variants and is fitted with a clean water tank, a handwash tank and a filling filter. The SprayHub front tank can be used to feed either pesticide or liquid fertiliser to nozzles mounted on an implement

There is an additional induction nozzle to help break up solid materials. A connection for contactless induction is also available.

Leaf saturation

Depending on the model, the SprayHub can be used for band spraying on up to 28 rows with EC-Weeder hoeing machines.

In this situation it is possible to have two nozzles per row so that the herbicide can be sprayed both from the side and on the underside of the crop leaves simultaneously.

The SprayKit for LEMKEN Azurit precision seed drills with up to eight rows can be used for under-root fertilisation with a double disc coulter.

The SprayHub front tank can be flexibly combined with a wide range of different machines while the SprayKit can be adjusted to any specific application.