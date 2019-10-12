Leitrim Macra to host ‘range of events’ tomorrow

A Co. Leitrim Macra na Feirme club – Carrigallen Macra – is set to host a dairy farm walk tomorrow, Sunday, October 13.

The event will commence at 12:00pm and will take place on the farm of Sean and Shane Connolly, Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim.

Speakers on the day will include: IFAC accountant, Niall Patterson; and Progressive Genetics breeding advisor Deirdre Toal.

Patterson will deliver a presentation to attendees focusing on succession, farm transfers, income tax and the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Meanwhile, Deirdre Toal will focus on genetics being used on the farm and the various options available to farmers.

All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be provided at the event.

Directions to the event can be found here.

Stock judging

Following the farm walk, a beef and sheep stock-judging competition will take place on the Logans’ farm, outside Drumshanbo.

Directions to this event can be found here.

Quiz

And finally, to draw the evening to a close, a ‘Know Your Ag’ quiz will take place in Henry’s Haven, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

The event will commence at 7:00pm and all are welcome.

The national conference

The event, being hosted in Leitrim, takes place ahead of the Macra national conference.

This event will take place on Friday, October 25, in Corrin Events Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork, from 1:30pm to 5:00pm.

This year’s conference is titled: ‘Irish Agriculture – Thinking Smart.’

Speaking at the announcement of the theme for the conference, Macra’s national president, Thomas Duffy, said: “Disruptive innovation has transformed global industries and agriculture is no exception.”