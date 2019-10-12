‘Excellent parcel of land’ in picturesque location for auction

A 46.5ac parcel of land at Newry and Moylisha in picturesque Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, will shortly go under the hammer. The roadside holding will go for auction on Tuesday, October 15, in the Quinn Property Carnew office at 5:00pm.

“This excellent parcel of land is located 4km from Clonegal village, 10km from both Carnew and Tullow, close to the Wicklow Way. Clonegal is a picturesque and historic village situated on the River Derry,” said selling agent David Quinn.

“The historic Huntington Castle, one of Carlow’s best-known tourist attraction and ‘Sha-Roe’, an award- winning restaurant, are located in Clonegal.

“The village has a selection of shops, services and a primary school and is in close proximity to a number of larger market towns such as Bunclody, Tullow and Carnew. Bunclody is 7km away; Carnew 11km; and Tullow 14km. Carlow town lies 19km to the north while Dublin is 100km,” he said.

Extensive road frontage

“The land is in two lots, divided by the public road, with 16ac in the townland of Newry. This land is in three fields with extensive road frontage, currently in grass with a natural water supply.

“The land in Moylisha is 500m away and is divided into five fields, with good road frontage, all currently in grass and with a natural water supply.”

The picturesque property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1: circa 16.11ac;

Lot 2: circa 13.271ac;

Lot 3: circa 16.654ac;

Lot 4: circa 30ac (lot 2 and 3).

The vendor has put the land up for sale as they have purchased land nearer to home, according to the agent. “This land and property would appeal to local farmers looking to expand their holding,” he said.

The guide price is €8,000 to €9,000/ac. “Demand is generally strong in this area and land in the area generally sells for €8,000 to €10,000/ac,” David said.

The Quinn Property office at Carnew mart, Lower Main Street, Carnew, can be contacted on: 053-94 26234; or on email at: [email protected].